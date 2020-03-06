Azad demands Revanth’s unconditional release

Hyderabad

06 March 2020 20:31 IST

TPCC demands enquiry into illegal constructions

The Congress mounted an attack on the State government for arresting its Member of Parliament A. Revanth Reddy for “exposing the illegal constructions” of the members of the ruling party in violation of GO 111.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said instead of taking action against the people involved in illegal constructions it was deplorable that a MP was arrested. “It only shows that there is a close nexus between the government and those involved in illegal constructions,” he said.

Mr. Azad deplored the high-handedness on part of the government and demanded Mr. Revanth Reddy’s immediate release and initiation of action against those involved in illegal construction.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to the media at the Assembly, Congress MLC. T. Jeevan Reddy sought an explanation from IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, whether he constructed the building in violation of GO 111. He said it was for the first time in Indian independent history that a MP was arrested and put in jail.

Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu said if the government had proof of Revanth’s involvement in using drones illegally it should make the evidence public. It was unfortunate that false cases were being foisted for settling political scores.

At a separate press conference, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, former MP Konda Vishweshwer Reddy and TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy said arrest reflected the “revenge politics practised by the TRS”.

Mr. Venkata Reddy questioned as to how a MP be arrested when Parliament was in session and he would raise the issue in Parliament. He said Revanth was being targetted for exposing land scams of Rameshwar Rao, and asked why the government was silent on huge land scams in Miyapur and Kokapet worth thousands of crores.

Action was being taken if small farmers violate GO 111 but the same was not being applied to people close to the TRS leadership, he alleged and demanded a judicial inquiry into it. He said if Revanth and his brother indulged in irregularities in Gopanpally land action could be taken against them.

He said the drone cases foisted on Revanth were laughable and people were amused with the use of such laws. Konda Vishweshwer Reddy reminded that the Chief Minister himself assured several times that GO 111 would be scrapped. It should either be scrapped or the illegal constructions in the area be demolished, he demanded.