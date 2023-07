July 14, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

A first year Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student allegedly ended his life at Ameerpet in Madhuranagar police limits on Wednesday.

J. Jagadish, 23, hailing from Narayanpet district, was found dead around 1 p.m. in his room at Jawaharnagar. Police said preliminary findings showed that the young man suffered with certain personal issues. A probe was opened.

Roshni helpline: 8142020033/44.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT