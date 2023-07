July 14, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

A first year Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student allegedly ended his life at Ameerpet in Madhuranagar police limits on Wednesday.

J. Jagadish, 23, hailing from Narayanpet district, was found dead around 1 p.m. in his room at Jawaharnagar. Police said preliminary findings showed that the young man suffered with certain personal issues. A probe was opened.

Roshni helpline: 8142020033/44.