Ayodhya Ram temple scale model on display at Hyderabad exhibition

January 21, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A scale model of Ayodhya’s Ram temple was inaugurated at the 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) in Hyderabad on Saturday. Crafted by Kanyaboyina Sudhakar, founder of Sudha Cars Museum, the scale model is 22-foot long, 13-foot wide and 16-foot tall; atop is a 26-foot flag. On public display until February 13, the work took two years to design and fabricate. According to Exhibition Society secretary K. Hanumanth Rao, the scale model has built-in generator to illuminate the temple and a public address system to play devotional songs.

