Ayacut under NSP to be given water for 7 wettings in Yasangi

Water proposed to be released for 84 days in on-off method

The irrigation authorities have released the water release schedule for the cultivation of Yasangi (rabi) crops in 2020-21 under Nagarjunasagar project (NSP). Water for seven wettings would be released in the on and off method from December 15 to April 13.

According to the authorities of Nagarjunasagar project, a total of 55 tmc ft water would be released for the 6.3 lakh acres ayacut with the first wetting period stretching for 30 days between December 15 and January 13 and the requirement of water is assessed at 23.33 tmc ft at the rate of 9,000 cusecs discharge at the canal head.

After the closure of the canal (off) from January 14 to 19, the second wetting would begin from January 20 and would continue up to January 28. During the nine days of water release at 7,000 cusecs, the requirement would be about 5.44 tmc ft and the water release would be off during the January 29 and February 3 period.

Water for the third wetting would be given from February 4 to 12 with a total release of 5.21 tmc ft at the rate of 6,700 cusecs. Water release would be stopped from February 13 to 18 and it would resumed for the fourth wetting from February 19 to 27. About 5.44 tmc ft water would be released during the nine-day period at 7,000 cusecs and would be closed again from February 28 to March 5.

Similarly, about 5.29 tmc ft water each would be released for the fifth and sixth wettings from March 6 to 13 and March 21 to 29, respectively, with the discharge of 6,800 cusecs. Water release would be stopped from March 15 to 20 after the fifth wetting and from March 30 to April 4 after the sixth wetting.

For the seventh and last wetting, about 5 tmc ft water would be released from April 5 to 13 with 6,430 cusecs discharge at canal head. However, the authorities have stated that the schedule fixed is tentative and is subject to change based on rainfall, water availability and necessity at field level.

Water from Musi

Meanwhile, about 3.475 tmc ft water would be given to 30,000 acres ayacut under the Musi project in Nalgonda district for four wettings in the on and off method from December 15 to April 9. Water release for the first wetting would be from December 15 to January 9, for second wetting from January 24 to February 8, for third wetting from February 23 to March 10 and for fourth wetting from March 25 to April 9.