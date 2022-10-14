Hyderabad: Axe-wielding miscreants break into Uppal home, hack father-son duo to death

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men armed with an axe reportedly barged into the residence of an elderly man and hacked him to death, in Uppal in the early hours of Friday. The man’s son, who attempted to thwart the intruders, also suffered grievous injuries in the attack and collapsed dead in a pool of blood outside their residence.

Uppal police identified the victims as Narasimha Murthy, said to be in his seventies, and Srinivas (40), both residents of Hanumasai Nagar.

At around 5.30 a.m., two persons barged into Narasimha Murthy’s residence and began attacking him. When Srinivas attempted to intervene, the duo began attacking him as well, killing both men on the spot.

A maid who reportedly witnessed the incident was also threatened by the assailants.

Uppal police deployed a CLUES team and a sniffer dog squad and gathered evidence from the scene.

As per preliminary investigation, it was found that Mr. Srinivas had returned to Hyderabad from abroad recently. Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita K Murthy inspected the scene of the crime and took stock of the investigation.

It is being suspected that property disputes within the family could have led to the killings. The Uppal police have launched an investigation.