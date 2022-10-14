Hyderabad: Axe-wielding miscreants break into Uppal home, hack father-son duo to death

Property disputes are said to be the reason for the attack, according to Uppal police

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 14, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men armed with an axe reportedly barged into the residence of an elderly man and hacked him to death, in Uppal in the early hours of Friday. The man’s son, who attempted to thwart the intruders, also suffered grievous injuries in the attack and collapsed dead in a pool of blood outside their residence.

Uppal police identified the victims as Narasimha Murthy, said to be in his seventies, and Srinivas (40), both residents of Hanumasai Nagar.

At around 5.30 a.m., two persons barged into Narasimha Murthy’s residence and began attacking him. When Srinivas attempted to intervene, the duo began attacking him as well, killing both men on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A maid who reportedly witnessed the incident was also threatened by the assailants.

Uppal police deployed a CLUES team and a sniffer dog squad and gathered evidence from the scene.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As per preliminary investigation, it was found that Mr. Srinivas had returned to Hyderabad from abroad recently. Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita K Murthy inspected the scene of the crime and took stock of the investigation.

It is being suspected that property disputes within the family could have led to the killings. The Uppal police have launched an investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
Hyderabad
crime, law and justice
police
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app