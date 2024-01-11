GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AWS renovates PHC in Shabad mandal

January 11, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India announced that it has completed the renovation of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Shabad mandal, and handed it over to the local community on Wednesday. This initiative was undertaken as part of the AWS InCommunities programme, which aims to make a positive impact on communities, especially in regions where AWS operates.

The renovation of the PHC will benefit more than 35,000 people who visit the centre each year from villages in and around Shabad mandal, to avail services ranging from maternity and immunisation, to out-patient services and emergency treatment. AWS India undertook the renovation work of the healthcare centre with support from SEARCH, a local non-profit organisation.

The renovated building of the healthcare centre, complete with new rooms, waiting hall, toilets and upgraded medical equipment like baby warmers, wheelchairs, BP monitoring machines, nebulisers, etc., were inaugurated in the presence DMHO Venkateswara Rao, MPDO Anuradha, deputy DMHO Damodar, MRO Appala Naidu, sarpanch Subramaneswari, medical officer Srinivas Rao, AWS VP Kevin Miller, director Saji P.K and others, said a press release.

