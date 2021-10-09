Awareness sessions ahead of World Mental Health Day

The importance of continuing treatment even after recovering from mental illness, consequences if someone stops, and other aspects, were explained to patients and their attendants at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Erragadda on Saturday.

In the run-up to World Mental Health Day on Sunday, a series of awareness programmes were held for various sections at the institute: patients, doctors, nurses, and other staff, said IMH superintendent Dr. M. Umashankar.

“Patients with mild mental illnesses, and those who have recovered, were also explained the medical services offered in various districts, and where they can get medicines,” said Dr. Umashankar.

Provisions under the Mental Healthcare Act -2017, rights of patients with mental illnesses, were discussed with the staff. Also Class IV staff, and security personnel, were sensitised about dealing with such patients.

The institute is the largest health facility for patients with mental illnesses. People from across the State visit the hospital for Out-Patient and In-Patient consultations.