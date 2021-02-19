Awareness programme on anti-human trafficking

The District Legal Services Authority, along with departments concerned and voluntary organisations, organised an awareness module on anti-human trafficking here on Friday.
DLSA secretary G. Venu said human trafficking, despite advancements in education and technology continues to be a challenge in the society.
He said human trafficking for sex, bonded labour, organ trade and exploitation of children can be eradicated if government and non-governmental organisations come together and work efficiently with application of available legislation.
Deputy Commissioner in the Labour Department, Rajendra Prasad, said the department is organising special drives to identify child labour and bonded labour camps to send them back to their homes.
Officials from the Child Welfare Department and Sakhi Centre explained the legislation for child adoption process and detailed the way women in distress are provided relief.
