Awards for TS civic bodies

The Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore handed over the Indian Swachhata League (ISL) to Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation (PMC), Alampur and Korutla municipalities of Telangana at a special function held in New Delhi on Friday.

The awards were received by PMC Mayor Jakka Venkata Reddy and Commissioner Rama Krishan Rao, Alampur municipal commissioner S. Nityanand and Korutla municipal commissioner Mohd. Aiaz in the presence of DMA N. Satyanarayana and RDMAs Shahid Masood and P. Srinivas Reddy. Joint secretary and mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission Roopa Mishra was also present, said a press release.