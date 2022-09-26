Awards for health professionals practising traditional medicine

The National Integrated Medical Association on Sunday organised an awards function for health professionals practising traditional forms of medicine. Chairman of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Errolla Srinivas gave away the awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas felt the need for the government to consider registration of doctors and clinics of Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy. The government’s focus on health sector is clear in the fact that the annual budget for healthcare has increased from ₹ 6,500 crore last year to ₹11,000 crore this year, he said.