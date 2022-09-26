Awards for health professionals practising traditional medicine

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
September 26, 2022 00:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Integrated Medical Association on Sunday organised an awards function for health professionals practising traditional forms of medicine. Chairman of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Errolla Srinivas gave away the awards. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas felt the need for the government to consider registration of doctors and clinics of Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy. The government’s focus on health sector is clear in the fact that the annual budget for healthcare has increased from ₹ 6,500 crore last year to ₹11,000 crore this year, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app