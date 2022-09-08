Awards for best Ganesh pandals

Lions Club International District 320A in association with the Department of Language & Culture, Telangana Government and Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation, have initiated the process to select the best gated communities with eco-friendly Ganesh idols hosting community integration activities.

The jury comprising Lions Club of Hyderabad Yuva and independent members visited gated communities in Financial District, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda, Peeramcheruvu and Kondapur areas. They decided that Ganesh pandals at My Home Krishe and My Home Vihanga at Financial District; Golf View at Nanakramguda; Jain Carlton Creek at Khajaguda; PBEL City at Peeramcheruvu and SMR Vinay Iconia at Kondapur; were the best in these areas.

The gated communities are classified into two categories - those with 500 families and more and the ones with less than 500 families.

Each category of gated communities are judged and awarded for nine different criteria. The jury comprising Lions’ Saurabh Sureka, Rupa Sureka, Kenisha Sabnani, Chanchal Sharma, Mohit Sarda, Neha R Gupta, Lion Anitha Gali, Apeksha, Kritika Sharma, Jhanvi Bajaj, visited various gated communities across the city and selected the best Ganesh pandals for the nine awards - like most innovative concept, best décor, most culturally active society, best prasadam seva, safest community, most environment friendly community, best sustainable concepts, most digitally active society and most resident friendly community.

The overall winner will be announced on September 11. The concept is curated by event management company, Celebration Makers, said a press release on Thursday.