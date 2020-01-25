Award to Regional News Unit of AIR

The Regional News Unit of All India Radio, Hyderabad, has received the ‘Best Electoral Practices Award, 2019’ under the Special Category.

Rahul Gowlikar has received the award from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the function held on the National Voters Day here on Saturday. The News Unit of AIR has specially drawn a communication strategy to carry voter awareness and awareness on electoral practices through its regular as well as special news programmes.