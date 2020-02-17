Award to honour IP champions

The State Government has announced the launch of first of its kind Telangana State Intellectual Property Award (TS-IPA) for IP champions from the State powered by the Confederation of the Indian Industry.

The objective behind launching the award is to honour Telangana-based companies that would inspire others to seek new ways to grow their businesses by leveraging IP. The award would be given in several categories like public sector units, large enterprise, small enterprise, medium enterprise, academic institution and start-ups and the last date for applying to the awards was March 10.

Companies that successfully generated outstanding enterprise growth with strong IP strategy would be awarded by the State government and this envisaged promotion of strong IP culture in the State. IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the government was working towards becoming one of the top three States in filing IPRs and the encouragement given in the form of awards would help in creating awareness and also building up the ecosystem.

CII Telangana chairman D. Raju said the government was proactive in promoting knowledge driven ecosystem and the IP awards would make companies based out of the State think more proactively in this direction. The CII had advocated the launch of the first of its kind IP awards along with a coffee table book on Geographical Indication from the State.