Award to GITAM faculty

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 10, 2022 22:47 IST

Assistant Professor in Department of Aerospace Engineering of the GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, Md. Akhtar Khan has received ‘ Best Engineering and Technology Professor Award-2022’ by TPL Shiksha Award, organized at New Delhi.

He has published nearly 22 research journal papers in peer-reviewed international journals, including the Reviewer of Scopus Indexed journals and is also an editorial board member of some journals. Earlier also he has been bestowed with other prestigious awards. 

Recently, GITAM awarded Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering to Md. Akhtar Khan for his thesis Aerodynamic Characterization and Structural Analysis of Bio-Mimetic Corrugated Wing for MAVs’.

