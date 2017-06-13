Telangana

Award to GITAM faculty

Hyderabad-based GITAM University Department of Chemistry faculty member Naresh Kumar Katari received ‘5th Science & Technology Award-17’ recently at Bangalore. It is in recognition of his services in the area of bringing out research papers as first author, review and article published, books and chapters written as first author and edited. A memento and a certificate of appreciation was given to Mr. Naresh.

Telangana
