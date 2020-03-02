Award inquiry notice issued at Vemulaghat, Turkabanjerpally

SIDDIPET

02 March 2020 00:24 IST

75 owners are yet to give up their land for the Mallannasagar project

In a move to speed up the process of completing Mallannasagar reservoir, the officials have issued award declaration for houses at Vemulaghat and Turkabanjerpally in Toguta mandal.

In both these villages a total of 754 (675 +79) houses and house sites are being acquired by the government. Primary notification was issued under Section 11 (1) of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act - 2013 (LA Act – 2013). Already 679 (612 + 67) houses and house sites were acquired voluntarily under LA Act – 2016 (Telangana Amendment Act). Award enquiry notices were issued for 75 houses.

Filing objections

In the notices issued to the house owners, it was stated that declaration was issued on September 21, 2019. “Those who have objections can present them to the Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), Kaleswaram Project, Unit- I and Revenue Divisional Officer, Siddipet, within 30 days. They can also attend for award enquiry that would be held on March 20, 2020, at the RDO office in this regard,” said a notice issued to M Sattaiah of Vemulaghat on Friday. The house owners were directed to present themselves along with relevant documents for award enquiry.

Award enquiry notices were issued dated February 20, 2020, and award enquiry was scheduled for March 20, 2020.

“Notices were issued dated February 20 but were served on February 28. Already one week has lapsed. One month duration counts from the date of serving notice and not from the date it was issued,” said a land oustee.