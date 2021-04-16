Award for social worker

The town-based social worker and para-legal volunteer Annam Srinivasa Rao has been selected for Global Peace Prize-2021 instituted by Indore-based World Book of Star Records in recognition of his distinguished services to destitute and mentally-challenged persons.

The award will be presented to Mr Rao at the World Peace Conference slated to be held in Srinagar on April 18, according to sources in the town-based Annam Seva Foundation, an NGO.

Mr Rao, the founder of the Annam Seva Foundation, has received wide appreciation from various quarters for his consistent acts of compassion, including shifting road accident victims to hospitals and performing the last rites of COVID-19 victims in compliance with safety norms.

He is running a shelter home under the aegis of the Annam Seva Foundation in Khammam.