Award for Nalanda Educational Institutions

May 21, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST

The Nalanda Educational Institutions was honoured with the National Achievers’ Award for Educational Excellence and was given to Surya, director of the institutions, by Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and Raj Kumar Anand, Minister for Social Welfare. The award was given by the National Achievers Recognition Forum (NARF) at its national seminar on ‘Individual Achievements, Intellectual Excellence & National Development’. The award was given to Mr. Surya for his exceptional leadership and commitment to providing quality education.