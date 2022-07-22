Award for LVPEI

Institute recognised for work done through eye banking for corneal blindness

L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has been honoured with the Global Alliance of Eye Bank Associations (GAEBA)’s inaugural national award in recognition of its ‘Eye Bank Network’ and work done through eye banking for corneal blindness. The award was announced at the World Eye Bank Symposium on Friday.

A panel of independent international peers selected LVPEI for this award from a global pool of candidates for its significant achievements in the promotion of eye banking, openness to collaborate and work done to improve the quality of corneal processing and patient care in the country.

Senior cornea faculty and medical director of Ramayamma International Eye Bank, LVPEI, said, “We dedicate this award to our cornea donor families, partner hospitals, and supporters from across the globe. We will continue to collaborate and ceaselessly work towards alleviating corneal blindness in India and the world”.

Since its inception, LVPEI Eye Bank Network has collected over 1,19,279 corneas and distributed over 69,964 corneas to surgeons within its network and across the country. Last year, it has contributed to 40% of the total corneal transplantations in India, said a press release.