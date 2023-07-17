ADVERTISEMENT

Award for Kishan Reddy in US

July 17, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G Kishan Reddy was on Sunday conferred with ‘Global Incredible Inc Leadership Award’ from The US India SME Council - an organisation that promotes trade, commerce, and people-to-people exchange programmes between the United States and India.

The award was conferred by eminent citizens from Maryland State, U.S., in recognition of his endeavours towards promoting tourism and the rich culture of India. “Humbled to have received the ‘Leadership Award’ from The US India SME Council... in recognisation of the endeavours towards promoting tourism and the rich culture of India under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji”, tweeted the Minister.

Mr. Kishan Reddy is in the United States and had participated in the United Nations High Level Political Forum (UN HLPF) on economic, social and environmental sustainability on tourism, where he delivered the keynote address, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US