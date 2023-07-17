Award for Kishan Reddy in U.S.

July 17, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G Kishan Reddy was on Sunday conferred with ‘Global Incredible Inc Leadership Award’ from The US India SME Council - an organisation that promotes trade, commerce, and people-to-people exchange programmes between the United States and India.

The award was conferred by eminent citizens from Maryland State, U.S., in recognition of his endeavours towards promoting tourism and the rich culture of India. “Humbled to have received the ‘Leadership Award’ from The US India SME Council... in recognisation of the endeavours towards promoting tourism and the rich culture of India under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji”, tweeted the Minister.

Mr. Kishan Reddy is in the United States and had participated in the United Nations High Level Political Forum (UN HLPF) on economic, social and environmental sustainability on tourism, where he delivered the keynote address, said a press release.