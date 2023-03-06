HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Award for GMR Hyderabad International Airport

March 06, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has once again received accolades in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey. Hyderabad airport was adjudged the ‘Best Airport of 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)’ in the Asia-Pacific region for 2022. The ACI world’s globally recognised Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme is leading airport passenger service and bench-marking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction, said a press release on Monday.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.