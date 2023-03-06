Award for GMR Hyderabad International Airport

March 06, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has once again received accolades in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey. Hyderabad airport was adjudged the ‘Best Airport of 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)’ in the Asia-Pacific region for 2022. The ACI world’s globally recognised Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme is leading airport passenger service and bench-marking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction, said a press release on Monday.