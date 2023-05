May 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

Dasu Kesava Rao, former Chief of Bureau and Deputy Editor of The Hindu, was chosen for the award of Legend by Hybiz TV for his contribution to print journalism over the decades. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and BRS MP of Chevella G. Ranjith Reddy presented the award at a function on Wednesday.