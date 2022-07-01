Award for CSIR-NGRI scientist
CSIR-NGRI’s senior principal scientist D. Srinivasa Sarma has been awarded the prestigious National Geoscience Award for the year 2019 by the Ministry of Mines for his significant contribution in the field of basic geosciences.
A doctorate from Osmania University in geochemistry and genesis of gold mineralisation, his main research focuses on gold deposits, said a press release.
