Award for Bharat Dynamics Limited

January 22, 2024 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has been awarded the Southern Region ‘Narakas’ Official Language Award for its efforts in the implementation of the Official Language for the year 2022-23. The award was presented by Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra to BDL (Finance) N.Srinivasulu during the South Western Region Official Language Conference held at Bengaluru.

Member Secretary of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Undertaking), Hyderabad, and Deputy General Manager (Official Language), BDL, Homnidhi Sharma, was also presented with a certificate for language implementation work.

BDL chairman and managing director Commodore A Madhavarao stated that the award presented reflects the dedication and commitment of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Undertaking) Hyderabad, said a press release on Saturday.