Awaiting report of forensic experts in TSPSC case: AG

April 25, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite ongoing probe into Telangana State Public Service Commission exam paper leakage.

The judge said a decision would be taken on other points like assigning investigation to an independent agency and giving guidelines to the SIT would be decided during the next date of hearing. Posting the matter to April 28, the judge said the government had to adjourn the exams first and eventually took a decision to re-conduct the exams following leakage allegations.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by National Students Union of India state president Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao alleging that SIT had failed to investigate the case in a transparent manner and seeking probe by Central Bureau of Investigation. Advocate General B.S. Prasad contended that there was no need for CBI investigation in the case since the SIT had already arrested 20 persons and examined another 40 individuals.

He informed the court that the government had cancelled the exams keeping in mind the future of candidates appearing for the TSPSC exams. The investigators are awaiting for the report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory over the electronic and digital material seized in the case, he said.