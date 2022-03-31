‘Avoid stepping out from 12 noon to 4 p.m.’

March 31, 2022 21:51 IST

People in Telangana were told not to step out of home from 12 noon to 4 p.m. unless necessary. Citing ‘Orange Alert’ issued to six districts in Telangana by Meteorological Centre, State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that intensity of heat is more from 12 noon to 4 p.m. which makes a person more prone to heat strokes.

People who have to be out in the open for work, pregnant women, senior citizens, were told to avoid going out during these hours.

The six districts for which the alert was issued are Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mancherial, Nizamabad. Temperatures hovering over 40 degrees was recorded in a few districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem and Hyderabad.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad on Thursday, Dr Srinivasa said that symptoms of heat stroke include lack of sweat, dry tongue, cracks on lips, lethargy, headache, palpitation, low or no urine output. “