ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid getting involved in civil disputes, trainee SIs told

Published - September 25, 2024 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu has emphasised the importance of adhering to responsibilities for newly-selected 56 trainee sub-inspector officers in the police department.

Addressing the officers at the Commissionerate office, Mr. Sudheer Babu highlighted the crucial role of the police in maintaining law and order. The Commissioner instructed the officers to avoid involving themselves in civil disputes and promote the concept of friendly policing, ensuring that victims feel comfortable approaching the police station for help.

Visible policing, adherence to superior’s orders, friendly interaction with lower-level staff, and collaborative efforts to maintain peace and security were the other key points emphasised by the Commissioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US