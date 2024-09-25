Avoid getting involved in civil disputes, trainee SIs told

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu has emphasised the importance of adhering to responsibilities for newly-selected 56 trainee sub-inspector officers in the police department.

Addressing the officers at the Commissionerate office, Mr. Sudheer Babu highlighted the crucial role of the police in maintaining law and order. The Commissioner instructed the officers to avoid involving themselves in civil disputes and promote the concept of friendly policing, ensuring that victims feel comfortable approaching the police station for help.

Visible policing, adherence to superior’s orders, friendly interaction with lower-level staff, and collaborative efforts to maintain peace and security were the other key points emphasised by the Commissioner.

