GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avoid getting involved in civil disputes, trainee SIs told

Published - September 25, 2024 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu has emphasised the importance of adhering to responsibilities for newly-selected 56 trainee sub-inspector officers in the police department.

Addressing the officers at the Commissionerate office, Mr. Sudheer Babu highlighted the crucial role of the police in maintaining law and order. The Commissioner instructed the officers to avoid involving themselves in civil disputes and promote the concept of friendly policing, ensuring that victims feel comfortable approaching the police station for help.

Visible policing, adherence to superior’s orders, friendly interaction with lower-level staff, and collaborative efforts to maintain peace and security were the other key points emphasised by the Commissioner.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.