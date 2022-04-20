Avoid alcohol, junk food to protect your liver: docs

Around 13 people who underwent liver transplantation at Osmania General Hospital had convened at the government health facility along with senior doctors on World Liver Day on Tuesday.

Patients shared their experience after the procedure, and how they were able to lead a normal life.

At the meeting, senior doctors explained the causes of liver diseases, measures to avoid health complications, and how to save more patients.

Head of Surgical Gastroenterology department at Osmania General Hospital Ch. Madhusudhan said that liver is the second largest and the most complex organ in the human body meant for vital functions.

Listing out common causes of liver related diseases, Dr. Madhusudhan said that alcohol, obesity, viral infections, and liver cancer are the most common causes. And in children, genetic and metabolic liver diseases are leading causes for paediatric liver failure.

“Avoid alcohol, junk food, fatty foods, obesity, sedentary habits, sharing of tattoo pricking needles and illicit drugs. Take fresh fruits and vegetables, exercise regularly, get tested for viral infections, and take vaccines for Hepatitis B,” he suggested.

The doctor added that liver transplantation is a life saving procedure for Acute Fulminant liver failure, and liver cancer, and is the only definite treatment option for decompensated chronic liver diseases.

Doctors from the hospital had performed 224 hepatic resections for liver tumours and liver cancer, 17 liver transplantations, 120 portal hypertension surgeries for GI Bleeding, 67 surgeries for Haemangioma of Liver, and other procedures.

Superintendent of the hospital B. Nagender, Head of Medical Gastroenterology Ramesh, Head of Anaesthesia Pandu Naik, and others were present on the occasion.