Avinash Reddy’s bail plea adjourned to June 5

The Judge said that no specific orders could be issued without completion of the arguments in the matter

April 29, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of YSR Congress Party MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy

File picture of YSR Congress Party MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy | Photo Credit: PTI

Justice K. Surender of Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned to June 5 the hearing of the petition filed by Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy of the YSR Congress Party seeking anticipatory bail in the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The Judge had been hearing the matter consecutively for the past three days. On Friday, the plea came up for hearing during the post lunch session. The MP’s counsel T. Niranjan Reddy sought a direction to CBI not to take any coercive steps against Mr. Avinash Reddy.

The Judge said that no specific orders could be issued without completion of the arguments in the matter. Justice K. Surender suggested to counsel to raise the issue before the Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. The Bench said the petitioner could approach the vacation bench in case of any urgency in the matter.

