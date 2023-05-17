HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avinash Reddy summoned for CBI questioning on May 19 

May 17, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Y.S. Avinash Reddy

Y.S. Avinash Reddy | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which was to question YSRCP MP from Kadapa Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the murder case of his uncle and former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, accepted his request for more time and directed him to appear for the questioning on May 19 (Friday).

Mr. Reddy who already arrived here for the scheduled session, said that he was asked to appear before the CBI on a short notice and that he was engaged in party activities for the next four days.

Following an electronic communication in his favour, Mr. Reddy left Hyderabad for Pulivendula. A team of CBI officials who had already reached Pulivendula met him and handed over the notice in writing, under Cr. PC S. 160. He was asked to appear before the CBI, Hyderabad, at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The CBI had arrested Mr. Reddy’s father, Bhaskar Reddy, on April 16, in connection with the murder.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.