Avinash Reddy skips appearing before CBI for the second time

May 19, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tension flared in Hyderabad when Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy once again skipped CBI interrogation in the former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case and his followers attacked and damaged news vehicles covering the case. This is the second time this week that Mr. Avinash skipped the CBI questioning.

The MP allegedly informed the CBI that he would not be able to appear before the agency, claiming that his mother had suddenly taken ill and that he had to rush to Pulivendula, his hometown in Kadapa, on Friday. However, his followers allegedly attacked and damaged the media vans following his vehicle.

Mr. Avinash was heading to Hyderabad with his mother when she complained of dizziness, following which he admitted her at a private hospital in Kurnool, where she is said to be seeking medical help.

Meanwhile, the Humayun Nagar police have booked cases under Sections 341 , 324, 447, 379 ,504 506 r/w 34 of the IPC for the attack on the media vans and started a probe.

On Friday morning, Mr. Avinash left his residence in the city and was believed to be heading for the CBI office in Koti when he took a turn towards the highway to head to his hometown. Earlier, the MP, who is the cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, did not appear before the central investigation agency on Tuesday as well, stating that he had pre-scheduled engagements in his parliamentary constituency. The CBI had then issued him a fresh notice, summoning him to appear at the regional office in Hyderabad at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the MP’s plea for an urgent hearing on his petition seeking a direction to the Telangana High Court to grant him anticipatory bail. In April, Mr. Avinash, who had already been questioned four times by the CBI, approached the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail, following which the court on April 28 adjourned the hearing to June 5 and refused to pass an order restraining the CBI from taking any harsh measure against him in the case.

The Supreme Court last month extended the deadline for completing the investigation into the case till June 30. The apex court had earlier fixed April 30 as the deadline for the CBI.

The CBI took over the investigation in 2020 on the direction of Andhra Pradesh High Court while hearing a petition of Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy, who raised suspicion about some relatives.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

The 68-year-old former State minister was alone at his house when the incident occurred. In November last year, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Hyderabad based on the petition. The CBI arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy in April.