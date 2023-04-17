Avinash Reddy files anticipatory bail plea in HC, hearing to continue on Tuesday

April 17, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice K. Surender of Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned to Tuesday the anticipatory bail petition filed by Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy of the YSR Congress Party, instructing the CBI to examine him after 4 p.m. in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case investigation.

The MP filed the petition by way of lunch motion. The Judge heard the plea during post lunch session. Advocate T. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the investigators had no clinching evidence against the MP except the statement of the arrested accused Dastagir.

He argued that a person should be given anticipatory bail when there was no specific evidence or material against that person in a criminal case. He told the court that there were different angles like family disputes, personal life matters and financial disputes in Mr. Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI had not thoroughly pursued all these angles, the lawyer said.

Petitioner’s counsel said that Mr. Reddy’s daughter, Sunitha Reddy, was not interfering when bail was granted to the prime accused Dastagir. However, she was impleading herself whenever Avinash Reddy or Bhaskar Reddy moved the court, he said.

According to counsel, the CBI had not pursued the aspects of Mr. Reddy declaring his second wife’s son as his heir, and another accused Sunil Yadav alleging that the victim harassed his family members. Mr. Niranjan Reddy contended that allegations were levelled against the previous CBI investigator in the case that he was sidetracking the probe into the homicide case.

A First Information Report too was issued in the local police station on this matter, the lawyer said. Stating that the MP was ready to cooperate with the CBI in the case, petitioner’s counsel said his client be granted anticipatory bail.

The judge would hear further arguments in the case on Tuesday.