Avinash Reddy created heart attack story in Vivekananda Reddy murder case, says CBI counter-affidavit in HC

February 23, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRCP Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy tried to conceal the design of the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy by creating a fake story of heart attack and blood vomiting, said CBI officials in a counter-affidavit filed in the Telangana High Court.

The counter-affidavit, filed in response to the bail petition filed by one of the murder accused Yadati Sunil Yadav, stated that Mr. Avinash Reddy, after arriving at the crime scene, had called a local political leader, K. Shashikala, stating that Vivekananda Reddy died of heart attack. The MP saw the body lying in bathroom in a pool of blood.

There were visible gruesome injuries on the victim’s head as well. The MP phoned Pulivendula circle inspector Shankaraiah and told him that Vivekananda Reddy vomited blood and died of heard attack. Despite noticing bleeding wounds on the victim’s head, the MP did not insist that the Inspector arrive at the crime scene immediately, the CBI officials said in the affidavit.

Instead, the MP asked the inspector to send three or four constables to make ‘bandobust’ arrangements, claiming that Vivekananda Reddy died of heart attack, the affidavit stated. The CBI officials stated in the affidavit that on November 18, 2021, the MP entered the court of Pulivendula Judicial Magistrate and interrupted the investigating officer while he was completing legal formalities pertaining to production of one of the accused D. Shiva Shankar Reddy before the court.

The MP, with a large number of supporters, came to the court premises and expressed support to the accused. The MP even asked the investigating officer why Shiva Shankar Reddy was being arrested in the case. The MP spoke with the accused. The MP’s supporters also tried to obstruct the CBI team while leaving the court premises, the affidavit stated.