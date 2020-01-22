Average turnout of 84.47% in Warangal rural

Polling for the nine municipalities in erstwhile Warangal district concluded peacefully, except for a few minor clashes, on Wednesday.

In Warangal rural district, an average turnout of 84.47 per cent was registered, with Narasampet recording 84.25, Parkal 81.90 and Wardhannapet municipality registering 88.63 per cent. Jangaon municipality recorded 79.36 per cent polling.

In Mahabubabad district, the average polling was around 80 per cent with Mahabubabad municipality recording 78.01, Maripeda 82.88, Thorrur 72.56 and Dornakal 83.20 per cent. Bhupalpally municipality registered 63.37 per cent polling.

At DC tanda under Wardhannapet municipal limits, Congress and TRS workers came to blows but police controlled the situation. At Mahabubabad, BJP and TRS workers clashed accusing each other of influencing voters. A similar incident happened at Parkal.

Warangal rural collector M. Haritha visited several polling stations at Wardhannapet and Parkal municipalities while city police commissioner V. Ravinder visited booths at Narasampet municipality to oversee polling and security arrangements.