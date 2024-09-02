Avenue trees, the largest casualty of rains in Hyderabad

Uprooted trees have been the toughest problem encountered by people and civic authorities during the current spell of rain. The continual onslaught of rain for the past few days resulted in a green carnage, with trees or branches falling across the city.

The disaster management units of the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) have been on the field, clearing the branches and restoring traffic and power supply.

In all, a total 166 tree/branch falls were reported in the city between 2 p.m. on August 31 and 2 p.m. on September 2. In a few locations such as Lakdikapul, large fully grown trees got uprooted, clearing of which proved to be a Herculean task.

Kukatpally, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Malakpet, Serilingampally, Santosh Nagar, L.B. Nagar, Saroornagar, Malkajgiri, Hayatnagar, Mehdipatnam, Kapra, Chandanagar, Jubilee Hills and Charminar were among the locations that witnessed multiple tree falls.

What is the cause?

Retired forester Chandramohan Reddy attributed the falls to imbalance of the trees and their root system and erosion of soil. “This is an urban bane. Owing to a variety of reasons, trees are heavily pruned on one side, and, some times, they do not have an opportunity to grow on the other side due to obstruction by buildings. Roots, too, are prevented from growing towards the structure; this results in a heavy imbalance. During rains, there is also soil erosion, which adds to the problem,” said Mr. Chandramohan Reddy.

Over three months ago and after a series of tree falls resulted in fatalities, the Urban Biodiversity wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up enumeration of the city’s avenue trees, which are poised dangerously. They were to be either corrected or translocated or removed, based on their condition. Over 750 trees were identified during the survey, and remedial measures were taken with regard to a majority of them, according to GHMC officials, who sought anonymity.

Additional Commissioner (Urban Biodiversity) N. Sunandana Rani said trees uprooted constituted about 20% of the total mishaps; the remaining were branches falling in the wind.

She said most of the fallen trees belonged to Gulmohar, Peltophorum and Delonix regia species, which are prone to fall owing to their shallow root system. “Outside, they look fine, and we would not imagine them to be problematic,” she said. Of these, Delonix regia used to be planted frequently during the days of water crisis, but is being discouraged now, she added.