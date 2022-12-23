Availing NAC services for Hill Fort palace restoration: Government tells HC

December 23, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has decided to get structural strength of Hill Fort palace, a heritage structure, assessed by National Academy of Construction (NAC).

In an affidavit filed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in the Telangana High Court in a PIL petition seeking conservation and restoration of Hill Fort palace, the government said the decision was taken as first step for the restoration work of the palace. A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy was hearing PIL petition on Friday.

The Bench had actually summoned the Chief Secretary to appear before it on Friday. But the CS filed an interlocutory application seeking exemption from appearance stating that he was attending a virtual conference which was being convened as a run-up to second National Conference of Chief Secretaries to be held from January 5 to 7. Considering the CS’s request, the Bench dispensed with his appearance.

However, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar; Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings and in-charge secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, K.S. Sreenivasa Raju; Finance Secretary T.K. Sreedevi; GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar; Telangana Tourism Development Corporation managing director B. Manohar Rao, and HMDA Director (Planning) S. Bala Krishna personally appeared before the Bench as per the earlier directions.

The government informed the High Court, through the affidavit, that restoration of Hill Fort palace required in-depth study through survey, measurements, non-destructive tests to understand what type of restoration or repair works could be undertaken. The conservation work would be based on the analysis of heritage experts and services of different agencies were likely to be availed.

Already, the government had requested the NAC to inspect the more than 100-year-old heritage structure and furnish a condition report. The NAC had inspected the structure and furnished its report on December 14. Further, government asked the NAC to present a detailed investigation report by engaging reputed Engineer Laboratories and submit their remarks on the structural strength of the building.

The NAC would get strength of lime mortar test, tests to assess strength of rusted steel from the roof slabs and Lead combination tests done. After perusing the affidavit, the Bench instructed the NAC to apprise it about the further progress on the restoration and conservation work by January 10.

While the personal appearance of CS and Mr. Arvind Kumar was dispensed with on January 10, the Bench instructed that all other officers, including Mr. Sandeep Sultania, who replaced Mr. Raju as Youth Advancement secretary, should appear before the court on next date of hearing.