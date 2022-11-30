A.V. Ranganath transferred as Warangal CP 

  1. EPaper
November 30, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Jt. Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath was on Wednesday transferred and posted as Warangal Police Commissioner.

He will be replacing Tarun Joshi, a 2004-IPS officer, who has been the police chief there since April last year. Mr. Joshi was directed to report at the office of the Director-General of Police.

Mr. Ranganath, a 2006-batch State police officer and later conferred the IPS, headed the city traffic wing since December last year.

In the short span, he was known for leading several traffic campaigns such as discount offers on traffic e-challans, the recent ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments), mandatory Stop Line and Free Left, enforcement against wrong-side driving and triple riding, and the traffic rerouting plan on Jubilee Hills Rd. No 45.

