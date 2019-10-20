Autos and cabs were a call away

Contrary to the wide spread apprehension that autos, cabs, will go off the city roads on Saturday, people did not face issues in hiring them. In fact, auto drivers were seen waiting eagerly to find passengers. Though ₹ 30 to ₹ 50 additional to normal fare was charged by auto drivers, those who hired cabs from taxi aggregator services said they did not observe surge pricing.

The commercial vehicles zoomed by on roads. At one of the busiest public transport hubs in the city, Secunderabad Railway Station, autos, cabs moved seamlessly.

Besides, many autos were parked in pre-paid taxi stand near the railway station. There were at least 10 to 12 auto drivers at exit point -- enquiring people walking out of the station if they need a ride. Similar situation was witnessed in case of taxis. Wearing a backpack, waiting at one of the bus stops opposite to the railway station, N Santosh Kumar said he has been touring the city for the past few days.

“Although I did not find any problem in hiring autos, I think they over-charged me. Two-days ago, I was billed ₹ 150 for a ride from Secunderabad to Begumpet. But I was told it would not cost more than ₹ 60,” Mr Kumar said. An elderly man, Lakshmikanth Mandeshwar, stepped out of an auto with his wife at the station said that he was able to find an auto after stepping out of home in Saidabad. “The driver charged us around ₹ 30 extra for the ride,” he said.

Another young passenger who got a taxi said he did not observe any surge pricing today. People did not find issues in hiring cabs thorough mobile apps.