Autorickshaw drivers pray for resumption of RTC services

This might come as a surprising statement: alike to regular bus users, auto drivers in Hyderabad too wish TSRTC services are resumed at the earliest. From the day Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees launched their strike, people expected auto drivers to charge extra money and that they will do brisk business.

Though the drivers of three-wheeler vehicles accepted that they charged more than usual fare and did good business till Dasara festival on October 8, they said business has been low from the past 10-days. They opine that “share” auto drivers are doing good business.

Sitting in his auto parked in pre-paid autos space on Secunderabad Railway Station premises, G. Sunil Komar was idling away his time on phone waiting for his turn to carry passengers.

“It is 11.30 a.m. now and I earned only ₹ 70. Usually, I manage to pocket between ₹300 to ₹ 400 by this time. If buses are operated without interruption, people will opt them to reach a point and hire autos from there to reach short distances. However, they are sticking to home, postponing work because of the strike. We get business if people step out of their home,” Mr Komar said.

Standing right at the entry and exit space of the railway station, few curious auto drivers chipped in to corroborate the view. “Our business has been low. If buses are on road, people will be out of their home and we get passengers,” another auto driver said.

Taking out all the money from his shirt pocket, Shaik Imtiyaz, another auto driver waiting for passengers at Rathifile, said he managed to earn only ₹ 210.

“This is lower than what I usually earn. We have been struggling to make business. It is drivers who “pool” four to five people in one auto who are making business. I used to charge ₹ 400 from Rathifile to Medchal. The “share” auto drivers are charging less and are carrying more passengers,” Mr Imtiyaz said.

Cab drivers said that the frequency at which they get passengers is the same as it was before the RTC employees strike. “Prices surge when it rains. But charges did not increase because of the strike. A passenger who travelled from Hitech City to Secunderabad Railway Station was charged only ₹ 300,” said S Ramakrishna, a cab driver.