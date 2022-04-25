Automatic vehicle fitness centres

To be operated by private entities

To be operated by private entities

The State government has proposed to privatise vehicle fitness tests with centres in Hyderabad and erstwhile Rangareddy, Medak and Nalgonda districts. Two automatic vehicle fitness testing centres with a capacity to test 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles a day each were planned initially to meet the requirements of the four districts.

They would be given to private agencies which were supposed to procure machinery required to determine the fitness of vehicles automatically without any human intervention to eliminate malpractices. The centres will be integrated online with the offices of Transport department, officials said.

The centres will test the fitness of heavy, commercial and light motor vehicles. The proposal to privatise the testing of vehicles was made after the Central government released guidelines for involving private players in the job last year. The centres must have one acre land for the purpose.