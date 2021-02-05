Automatic approval of building plan drawings

Citizens, architects can upload CAD drawings on portal for approvals with no human intervention

Applications for building permissions have become a notch less cumbersome for citizens in city and the State, as the building plan approval has been automatised by the Municipal Administration department, and also by the GHMC.

DCR Portal developed by the government is an online platform which scrutinises the CAD drawings as per the Building Rules. It is a server-based scrutiny system for citizens and architects to verify building/layout drawing plans to obtain permission from respective authority or institution.

As per the new system, the applicant will just have to upload the plan onto the system, to get an approval or rejection maximum within a day, officials said.

Titled TS-DCR, the portal at ‘dcrportal.telangana.gov.in’, rules out human interface as far as building/layout plan approval is concerned.

It scrutinises the submitted drawings automatically and also notifies the applicants with regard to the status of the submitted drawings. Role of officials will be limited to field-level inspections and scrutiny of the ownership documents.

Big projects

The portal is especially useful for structures in plot areas of 500 square metres and upwards, and buildings over 10 metres in height, officials said.

Earlier, GHMC had the Auto-DCR platform for approval of drawings, but the access was limited to the officials concerned within the municipal corporation. With the latest intervention, the plans can be uploaded by citizens or engineers/architects on their behalf.

For successful drawings, the applicant will receive the secret key of the file concerned using which the applicant may approach for the building/layout permission through the TSbPASS.

The portal is transparent and easy to operate, with zero to minimal manual intervention in report generation. It facilitates application multiple times, and verification of the drawing options against the building rules from the applicants’ consoles.

Quick processing

Based on the file size, reports are generated within 45 minutes for most of the drawings, officials said. Applications are run in an auto queuing system, which may delay the reports maximum by two to three hours, they affirmed.

Though the portal was launched on November 16 last year on trial basis, there has not been any publicity among the citizens about the same. A total of 4,073 files have been uploaded up to January 21.

To familiarise the engineering professionals and architects with the portal, four-day training classes are being conducted by the GHMC’s Town Planning wing starting from Saturday. About 300 engineers/architects have registered themselves for the classes, officials informed.