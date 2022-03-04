Auto drivers unions demand increase in fares

Stage dharna after Transport Commissioner initially refused to meet them

Stage dharna after Transport Commissioner initially refused to meet them

Autorickshaw drivers unions on Thursday demanded that the State government increase minimum and fare per kilometre and introduce a welfare scheme for them which is the equivalent of YSR Vahana Mitra.

Union representatives of the All India Trade Union Congress, TRS Karmika Vibhagam, Indian Federation of Trade Unions, and Auto Owners Union demanded that the minimum fare be hiked from ₹20 to ₹40 and per kilometre fare be increased from ₹11 to ₹25. They said that the increasing petrol costs, and other factors are the reason behind this demand.

“It is nearly eight years since the last increase in minimum fare and per kilometre rate hikes. We are saying that as decided by the government, autos registered in other districts should not enter GHMC limits. However, we are also demanding another 20,000 new auto permits,” said B Venkatesham, an office bearer of the AITUC.

The auto unions demanded that the Telangana government come up with a scheme similar to that of Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Vahana Mitra, under which ₹ 10,000 is given to autorickshaw drivers.

There was a flutter at Transport Commissioner M R M Rao’s office as union leaders raised slogans after Mr Rao allegedly refused to meet them. “He is a public officer, not a private officer. To whom will we convey our issues if not him? If he does not want to meet us, then he should tell us which officer to meet. However, we have submitted our representation to officials,” Mr Venkatesham said.