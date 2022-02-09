Auto driver returns bag containing gold ornaments, felicitated

A 34-year-old auto driver from Murad Nagar, who handed over a couple’s lost bag containing 10 tolas of gold, was felicitated by Langer Houz police.

Mirza Sultan Baig (29) and his wife Sameera Begum (26) from Hashamnagar, Langer Houz, lost the bag while travelling on their bike and lodged a complaint on February 7.

Auto driver Syed Zaker informed the police that he had found the bag containing gold with a receipt inside it. “He immediately contacted the phone number on the receipt (which pertained to the victim) and handed over the bag with gold ornaments,” police said.

Appreciating Zakir, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted: “What a fabulous job Zakir Clapping hands sign So pleased to see this act of honesty.”