Auto driver gets 20 years RI for sexual assault   

May 08, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The fast-track special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases convicted a man, earlier arrested by Madannapet police, for sexual assault on a minor girl, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years, and awarded the victim a compensation of ₹2 lakh.  

Mohd. Saleem, 45, an auto driver, was arrested by the Madannapet police in 2022 for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old who lived in the neighbourhood. A case was booked under the Sections 363 and 376AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5(M) r/w 6 of POCSO Act 2012.  

The incident came to light after the girl complained to her mother. Following this, medical evidence was also collected in Bharosa Centre, the officials informed.  

CONNECT WITH US