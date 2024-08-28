Auto driver found dead in Panjagutta

ADVERTISEMENT

An auto driver was found dead in his vehicle in Panjagutta on Monday.

A probe was initiated by the Panjagutta police.

The deceased was identified as Banavath Venkatesh, 28, a resident of Mallapur village in Balapur. The incident came to light after deceased’s brother Banavath Sandeep lodged a complaint with the Panjagutta police in which he claimed an unknown person informed him about his brother’s death over a phone call.

“When the complainant reached pillar number A-1117 in Panjagutta, he found his brother’s body in the passenger seat of the auto,” an official from the Panjagutta police said.

According to the police, Venkatesh was travelling back after meeting his brother Sandeep at his residence in Almasguda, Triveninagar, on the evening of August 25.

A case was booked under the Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

