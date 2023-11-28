Auto driver assaulted by AIMIM activists  

November 28, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

An auto driver supporting the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party was allegedly attacked by activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the wee hours of Monday.

Mohd. Saleem, 33, from Singareni Colony, was returning home at around 12.45 a.m. after dropping passengers at Saidabad X roads when he was stopped by one Rizwan and slapped for supporting and affixing an MBT party flag to his vehicle.

Later, he was chased by four others and stopped at Hanafia mosque and was beaten up.

Police said two of the accused are Mohd. Rizwan, 34, a software employee, and Mohd. Khadeeruddin, 23, auto driver, of Sapotabagh. They were AIMIM party supporters from Saidabad. Three other accused persons are yet to be arrested.

The police booked the five accused of mischief, interfering with free exercise of electoral rights, rioting, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt.

