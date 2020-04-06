Authorities set to complete Kondapochamma bund

Even while the entire State is busy arresting the spread of coronavirus, the district administration is trying to complete the bund work of Kondapochamma reservoir. The work began on Saturday and is expected to take about two weeks.

Kondapochamma reservoir is coming up in Gajwel constituency with 15 tmcft capacity, it will submerge three villages and one tanda — Bahilampur, Mamidyala, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally tanda. Except for those who had approached the court seeking compensation under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act- 2013) all the other oustees were paid compensation and majority of them were allotted houses at Tunkibollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony in Mulugu mandal.

Expect for small patch that connects the Gauraram and the three submerging villages and tanda, the bund work was completed few months ago. The government took it seriously and decided to complete the bund as water was released from Midmanair to Annapurna reservoir last month and from there to Ranganayak reservoir that was constructed on the outskirts of Siddipet.

In this backdrop, the administration has expedited bund completion work on Saturday. Though some of the locals objected to and tried to stop the works they were taken away by the police. “Do not obstruct the works or else cases would be registered against you,” the police reportedly told the oustees.

“Some of us have not sold our assets to the government. We have filed cases in the court and they are pending. How can the authorities close the bund when cases are still pending?” asked Venkataram Reddy, former MPP from Mulugu and one of the oustees from Bahilampur.

“The work has started and it will take two weeks to complete the work. Majority of the oustees were already paid compensation. The court will take a decision in the case of those who approached it,” said an officer involved in the process.